REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
5h

Attempting to hold all these 'leaders' accountable - from whichever country they stem, is useless. Put them OUT OF COMBAT for good..show them the same mercy they have for their victims.

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V. A. Bonac's avatar
V. A. Bonac
5h

Detailed and thorough analysis by the reliable Canadian reporter.

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