Last night and again tonight, the U.S. military attacked Iran's Qeshm island, in the Strait of Hormuz.



Moreover, the Saudi dictatorship has committed numerous atrocities in Yemen during the past several days.

The Saudi massacres have provoked a major retaliation by Ansar Allah, including a precise and damaging strike on the Saudi Aramco office tower in Saudi Arabia's most important financial district.



In this report, I break down the most recent developments in West Asia.

I also argue that the Republicans' crushing losses in the midterm elections do not appear to have dissuaded Trump from escalating his wars of aggression in the region.