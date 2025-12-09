Since returning to the White House in January, Donald Trump has gone out of his way to insult India.

Arguably, Trump’s most disrespectful measure against India was his imposition of hefty, secondary sanctions on India for its purchases of Russian oil.

Russia is a major source of affordable energy for the Indian economy. There’s no doubt that depriving India of access to Russian energy would have massive, negative repercussions for India’s people.

What has made Trump’s efforts to divide India from Russia all-the-more galling to India’s government is that the Trump regime has armed and supported Pakistan at a time of heightened tensions between these two Asian powers.

For these and other reasons, Vladimir Putin’s trip to Delhi last week presented Narendra Modi with an opportunity to show Trump the diplomatic middle finger.

As John Helmer explains on Reason2Resist, that’s precisely what Modi did.