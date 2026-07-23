REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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SixtoPifu's avatar
SixtoPifu
5hEdited

Good news, all genocidal entities together in a small geographical location. Must be trumps4d chess 🤣 at play

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Howard's avatar
Howard
6h

Solid job. Thanks.

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