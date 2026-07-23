For 11 straight days, U.S. forces have bombed Iran, but every wave of U.S. attacks has been met with highly precise, devastating Iranian strikes on U.S. military bases across the West Asia.



Now, new satellite imagery reveals that the U.S. forces have largely or entirely withdrawn from several of the most important U.S. military bases in the region.



As I explain in my latest report for Reason2Resist, the next stop for retreating U.S. forces appears to be Israel - and that spells huge trouble for genocidal entity.



