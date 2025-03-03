On February 28, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the White House for the ostensible purpose of signing a natural resources deal that could have undermined the prosperity of Ukraine for decades to come.

Instead, after Zelensky publicly chided Trump for seeking peace with Russia, both Trump and U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance humiliated Zelensky before the international press.

On Reason2Resist's weekly livestream, Rami Yahia and I took a closer look at the bloodbath in the White House.

I argued that, although Zelensky has betrayed his country and continues to lead the Ukrainian people down the path of national suicide, the U.S. Government bears enormous responsibility for this catastrophe. The Trump administration ought therefore to help fund the reconstruction of Ukraine rather than pillage whatever remains of the country.