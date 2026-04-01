U.S.-Israel Commit Crimes Against Culture In Historic City Of Esfahan
In March, U.S.-Israeli airstrikes in the historic city of Esfahan caused extensive damage to centuries-old structures that UNESCO designates as a World Heritage Site.
While visiting the Esfahan last week, I examined the damage and interviewed a museum employee who was wounded when the aggressors struck.
These are war crimes against culture.
Thank you Dimitri, for this and other videos from Iran. Your eye witness reporting is so important. Take care !
Thank you for your diligence and hard work