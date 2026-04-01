REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Iffet Orbay's avatar
Iffet Orbay
5d

Thank you Dimitri, for this and other videos from Iran. Your eye witness reporting is so important. Take care !

Reply
Share
Chris N's avatar
Chris N
5d

Thank you for your diligence and hard work

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dimitri Lascaris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture