REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
2h

UGLY AMERICA turning UGLIER by the day...

Reply
Share
R B's avatar
R B
2h

Time to drop $500 drones on USS Ships to teach America a $30B lesson

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dimitri Lascaris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture