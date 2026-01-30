From Vietnam to Iraq to Afghanistan, the U.S. military has failed repeatedly to win large-scale ground wars.

Confronted by the limitations of U.S. military power, the Trump regime is now resorting to outright piracy.



Since Donald Trump returned to the White House one year ago, the U.S. and its proxies have attacked or seized commercial vessels in the Black Sea, the Mediterranean, the North Atlantic, the Caribbean and the eastern Pacific.



Meanwhile, the U.S. Navy has formulated plans for imposing a naval blockade on China.



Over time, it has become increasingly clear that the Trump regime has decided to employ U.S. naval power to isolate and strangle countries that refuse to be servants of Washington.



The new U.S. strategy poses a major threat to Russia, China, Iran and India, but perhaps no state is now more vulnerable to U.S. naval aggression than Cuba.

This week, I spoke with John Helmer about the Trump regime’s global war on freedom of navigation.