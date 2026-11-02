Tomorrow (November 3), U.S. voters go to the polls in what may be the most consequential election in Donald Trump's inglorious political career.
However, whether these elections will affect the U.S. wars on the Resistance is another question altogether.
In this episode of Reason2Resist, I look at the most recent U.S. polling data and the stakes in this election.
I also discuss new claims by Tucker Carlson that Benjamin Netanyahu is applying intense pressure on the Trump regime to launch a nuclear strike on Iran.
Finally, I review the most recent developments in the West's wars of aggression on Palestine, Lebanon and Iran, and I reflect upon the 72nd anniversary of the launch of the Algerian War of Independence.
Frankly...the 'greatest nation on Earth'...SUCKS!
Thank you Dimitri for another global blockbuster report and analysis, you continue to be the go to source for objectivity and analysis on geopolitical events...