Tomorrow (November 3), U.S. voters go to the polls in what may be the most consequential election in Donald Trump's inglorious political career.

However, whether these elections will affect the U.S. wars on the Resistance is another question altogether.



In this episode of Reason2Resist, I look at the most recent U.S. polling data and the stakes in this election.



I also discuss new claims by Tucker Carlson that Benjamin Netanyahu is applying intense pressure on the Trump regime to launch a nuclear strike on Iran.



Finally, I review the most recent developments in the West's wars of aggression on Palestine, Lebanon and Iran, and I reflect upon the 72nd anniversary of the launch of the Algerian War of Independence.