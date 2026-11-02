REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
9h

Frankly...the 'greatest nation on Earth'...SUCKS!

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David Arthur Unger's avatar
David Arthur Unger
6h

Thank you Dimitri for another global blockbuster report and analysis, you continue to be the go to source for objectivity and analysis on geopolitical events...

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