Today, from the historic Place de la Bastille in central Paris, I explain why the Republicans' crushing losses in the mid-term elections are unlikely to result in fundamental change.
Standing at the starting place of the French revolution, I argue that only a massive shock to the West's deeply corrupt economic system will cause enough voters to shake their addiction to the Uni-Party.
I also maintain that, at this particular point in human history, those who are best-placed to deliver the necessary shock are the people of Iran.
U.S. Voters Re-Elect The Uni-Party
Today, from the historic Place de la Bastille in central Paris, I explain why the Republicans' crushing losses in the mid-term elections are unlikely to result in fundamental change.
Western "Democracy" has become the "Dictatorship of The Lowest Common Denominator".
If that were not true, then the American people would never have accepted the rule or actions, of any of the recent past Presidents.
The same holds for most of Europe and Canada.
W on't be any changes. The Republicans will cater to Israel and the rich, the Democrats will pander to the illegals and victim class, ALL the politicians will get richer, the Palestinians genocide will continue and the working and middle class will bear the brunt as usual.