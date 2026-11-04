REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Paul Repstock's avatar
Paul Repstock
10h

Western "Democracy" has become the "Dictatorship of The Lowest Common Denominator".

If that were not true, then the American people would never have accepted the rule or actions, of any of the recent past Presidents.

The same holds for most of Europe and Canada.

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Michael Dursse's avatar
Michael Dursse
10h

W on't be any changes. The Republicans will cater to Israel and the rich, the Democrats will pander to the illegals and victim class, ALL the politicians will get richer, the Palestinians genocide will continue and the working and middle class will bear the brunt as usual.

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