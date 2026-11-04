Today, from the historic Place de la Bastille in central Paris, I explain why the Republicans' crushing losses in the mid-term elections are unlikely to result in fundamental change.



Standing at the starting place of the French revolution, I argue that only a massive shock to the West's deeply corrupt economic system will cause enough voters to shake their addiction to the Uni-Party.



I also maintain that, at this particular point in human history, those who are best-placed to deliver the necessary shock are the people of Iran.

