While in Caracas this week, I spoke with Venezuelan oil expert, Professor Carlos Mendoza Pottellá, about Venezuela’s new hydrocarbons law.



Interim President Delcy Rodriguez signed the law in late January, less than one month after the criminal Trump regime kidnapped Venezuelan President, Nicolas Maduro.



Professor Mendoza Pottellá is a former leftist revolutionary who was imprisoned for his revolutionary activities. After his release from five years in prison, he served as a Venezuelan diplomat and became a professor of petroleum ecoonomy at the Universidad Central de Venezuela.

During our interview, the Professor argued passionately that the new hydrocarbons law is an assault on Venezuela’s sovereignty, and that Donald Trump is now, effectively, Venezuela’s “new king”.