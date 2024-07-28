Yesterday, on the eve of what promises to be an historic election in Venezuela, President Nicolás Maduro of the United Socialist Party delivered his final speech before election day.

I was in attendance, and delivered a report from Caracas. The full video of my report appears below, at the end of this post.

President Maduro's speech was televised nationally, but those who personally attended the event were election observers from around the world.

In my time Caracas, I've met observers from central Africa, West Asia, numerous European countries, Canada and the United States, Southeast Asia and, of course, many Latin American countries.

One of the dignitaries in attendance was Mandla Mandela, the grandson of Nelson Mandela. In my report, I managed to capture the moment when President Maduro warmly welcomed Mandela.

The President's speech offered a vigorous defence of the Bolivarian revolution and a stinging denunciation of U.S. imperialism.

In a few moments, I will be heading to a local polling station to observe the vote.