Since the U.S. government invaded Venezuela and kidnapped its President two days ago, critics of Venezuela’s government have published videos that purport to show anti-government protesters in the streets of Caracas.

Others have claimed that those videos are fake.

To examine what is actually happening in the streets of Venezuela’s capital, I spoke today with Venezuelan journalist Coro Jaraba.

I first met Coro in 2018, when I travelled to Venezuela to cover its Presidential election. Coro acted as my guide and translator during that trip.

When I spoke to her today, Coro was standing steps away from protesters who had gathered to express support for the government of Nicolás Maduro.

Coro told me that she has seen no protests in support of the U.S. aggression against Venezuela. She scoffed at Donald Trump’s claim that Marco Rubio will now rule Venezuela.

You can watch and listen to our discussion here.