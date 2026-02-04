On January 3, when U.S. war criminals kidnapped Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, the President and First Lady were sheltering at Fuerte Tiuna (Fort Tiuna).

Fuerte Tiuna is a large Venezuelan military base in southwest Caracas.

Today, I visited Fuerte Tiuna with my Venezuelan guide. Although we were not able to access the precise site of the assault, we were able to roam freely around the perimeter of the military base and to record a video of what we saw.

As we did so, I questioned my Venezuelan guide about the terrible events of January 3.

She and I also discussed the aftermath of the attack and the attitudes of Venezuelans toward the notorious Maria Corina Machado - the far-right Venezuelan politician who recently gifted her (undeserved) Nobel Peace Prize to none other than Donald Trump.