In August, after Donald Trump sent an armada of warships to waters off the coast of Venezuela, the U.S. military began attacking civilian vessels and murdering their passengers.

With no evidence, Trump claimed that the victims were ‘narco-terrorists’.

Trump omitted to mention that, even if the U.S. possessed credible evidence that the victims were drug traffickers, killing them extra-judicially violated international law and fundamental principles of due process.

Yesterday, I spoke with former Venezuelan diplomat Carlos Ron about the U.S. strikes.

Carlos served as Venezuela’s deputy minister of foreign affairs for North America (2018–2025) and president of the Simón Bolívar Institute for Peace and Solidarity Among Peoples (2020–2025). He is currently an Editor with the Tricontinental Institute and is based in Caracas.

Carlos and I also discussed huge, ongoing protests in Argentina against the radically neoliberal regime of Javier Milei, as well as hostile actions taken by Trump against other governments in the region, including those of Cuba, Mexico, Colombia and Brazil.