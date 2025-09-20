Venezula: The 'War on Drugs' is a Regime-Change Operation
Former Venezuelan diplomat Carlos Ron speaks with Reason2Resist about the new Monroe Doctrine
In August, after Donald Trump sent an armada of warships to waters off the coast of Venezuela, the U.S. military began attacking civilian vessels and murdering their passengers.
With no evidence, Trump claimed that the victims were ‘narco-terrorists’.
Trump omitted to mention that, even if the U.S. possessed credible evidence that the victims were drug traffickers, killing them extra-judicially violated international law and fundamental principles of due process.
Yesterday, I spoke with former Venezuelan diplomat Carlos Ron about the U.S. strikes.
Carlos served as Venezuela’s deputy minister of foreign affairs for North America (2018–2025) and president of the Simón Bolívar Institute for Peace and Solidarity Among Peoples (2020–2025). He is currently an Editor with the Tricontinental Institute and is based in Caracas.
Carlos and I also discussed huge, ongoing protests in Argentina against the radically neoliberal regime of Javier Milei, as well as hostile actions taken by Trump against other governments in the region, including those of Cuba, Mexico, Colombia and Brazil.
The GRINGOS just don't give up on their MONROE DOCTRINE. This 'doctrine' is all about stealing natural resources...something the US has been at it since the 'doctrine' was invented. And today...same, old same. Today it is called 'war on drugs'...same, old same too.
The US is a rogue , irresponsible nation and the only law it recognizes is whatever it makes up on the spot to legitimize its crimes. Hundreds if not thousands of young Ukrainian men - or boys really, have been killed in the US war against Russia. Now they're gang-pressing women and older men who escape to a civilized country, Russia, if they can. But somehow, the Azovs, Nazis, escape, and they are not going to Russia: where are they going? Go figure. Sounds like Operation Paper clip all over again. The US funds Israel's genocide of Palestinians and the incentive is lucrative land in Gaza and West Bank. Ordinary Americans are footing the bill, even though many cannot afford to either buy or rent a house or apartment.