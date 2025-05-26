Last week, two staffers of the Israeli embassy in Washington were shot dead at the Capital Jewish Museum.

Police have taken custody of a suspect. His name is Elias Rodriguez and he is from Chicago.

Journalist Ken Klippenstein has published a 900-word manifesto which he believes the suspect wrote shortly before the deadly shooting. The manifesto condemns Israel’s genocide in Gaza and Western complicity in the mass murder of Palestinians.

Immediately after the killing, numerous commentators claimed that the crime was antisemitic and that the victims were ‘innocent’.

In the latest Reason2Resist livestream, Rami Yahia and I take a closer look at the victims and the motives of the alleged killer.