This week, I spoke with war correspondent Ghadi Francis about the true nature of the resistance to U.S-Israel hegemony in West Asia.

Ghadi has been to conflict zones throughout West Asia, including Gaza, Syria and Yemen. She is based in Lebanon.

Ghadi and I discussed the myriad ways in which Western corporate media mischaracterize and demonize the resistance.

She explained that, contrary to Western tropes about the resistance, many of its most heroic members were and are secular nationalists or secular leftists. Muslims and Christians alike participate in the resistance. Moreover, women play a vitally important role in sustaining movements for self-determination in West Asia.

Ghadi and I also discussed the prospects for an Israeli invasion of south Lebanon.

Finally, we examined the reasons for which Israel is hurtling toward a strategic defeat.

You can watch and listen to our discussion here: