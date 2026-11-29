This past week, U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth released a "Fact Sheet" that blasted Canada's government for spending too little on the military.

Hegseth is an unrepentant war criminal.



Canadian Defence Minister David McGuinty responded to Hegseth’s "Fact Sheet" by claiming (with a straight face) that 'Canada does not report to Washington'.



Was McGuinty telling the truth, or has the Canadian government turned Canada into a door-mat for the Trump regime?

In the latest episode of Reason2Resist, I offer an answer to this question, and also discuss a new initiative to expel from Canada Trump’s ambassador, Pete Hoekstra.