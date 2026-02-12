For nearly a decade, Daniel Siad, who identifies as a "Berber Jew", recruited young 'models' for pedophiles Jeffrey Epstein and Jean-Luc Brunel.



Until the past few days, Siad had escaped meaningful public scrutiny, but the DOJ's recent release of millions of pages of Epstein materials has exposed Siad's deep ties to Epstein and Brunel.



The DOJ's documents also reveal Siad's connection to a shady, Canadian company called RISST. RISST is based in Toronto. It claims to sell security-related technologies that are patented in Israel. Siad himself has familial connections to Israel.

When Reason2Resist contacted the two principals of RISST, they gave conflicting accounts of the company’s dealings with Siad. One of the principals said that he had “blocked” the company from doing business with Siad back in 2009, shortly after the company was created, but the other principal confirmed in a recorded conversation that RISST continued to have a relationship with Siad.



After investigating Siad and the Canadian company with which Siad claimed to be involved, Rami Yahia and I examine whether Siad might have been working with Israeli intelligence.





