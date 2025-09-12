In the most recent episode of Reason2Resist, I speak with Dr. Foad Izadi, an associate professor at the Department of American Studies, University of Tehran, about Israel's recent attack on Qatar.

The Qatari regime has described the attack as “state terrorism” and vowed retaliation.

The Saudi regime also condemned the attack vehemently, and even offered to Qatar “all of its capabilities” to retaliate.

Until now, however, the Western-backed Arab regimes have done almost nothing to restrain Israel’s aggression throughout the region of West Asia.

On the contrary, they have actively facilitated many of Israel's crimes.

After exploring the question of whether Trump's Arab vassals will finally respond to Israeli aggression, Dr. Izadi and I discussed reports that the Iranian government will allow the IAEA to resume nuclear inspections in the country.

We also discussed the threat of 'snap-back' sanctions on Iran, Iran's new missile capabilities, and the possibility that Iran's military will carry out a pre-emptive strike against the genocidal Israeli entity.