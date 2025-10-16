Today, Laith Marouf, Executive Director of Free Palestine TV, joined me on Reason2Resist for an in-depth review of the many ways in which Israel is violating its ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

As he and I discussed, the genocidal regime’s many ceasefire violations have not deterred Trump’s vassals from lavishing praise upon The Donald. Trump is basking in the glory of a delusional ‘peace’ even as Israel continues the slaughter and starvation of Palestinians.

These theatrics, however, cannot conceal Israel’s profound weakness and exhaustion, nor will they stem the tide of global outrage over Israel’s Western-backed genocide.

Laith and I also discussed the state of the Resistance, Israel’s latest ceasefire violations in Lebanon, and Israel’s looming war with Iran.