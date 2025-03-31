I spoke this past weekend with Jyotishman Mudiar of India & Global Left about Trump's efforts to end the war in Ukraine.



I argued that, based on the evidence available to us now, the most logical conclusion is that Trump's peace initiative is just another Trumpian scam.



After more than two months of flailing around, Trump has shown that he is either unwilling or unable to do what is necessary to end the war in Ukraine.

His real objective, I believe, is to pacify Russia so that Russia stands aside as the United States goes to war with Iran and China.



On the day after my discussion with Jyotishman, Trump told the media that he was "pissed off" with Vladimir Putin because the Russian President had questioned the credibility of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump also threatened to impose more sanctions on the Russian Federation.



Yet Trump himself has called Zelensky a "dictator", and he humiliated the NATO puppet in the White House several weeks ago. No one has done more to undermine Zelensky’s credibility than Trump himself.



Meanwhile, Trump continues to arm Ukraine and to provide battlefield intelligence to its military. That tells us all we need to know about Trump's real attitude toward ending the Ukraine war.