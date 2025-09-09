On Reason2Resist's latest livestream, we discussed announcements from the Belgian and Spanish governments that they plan to sanction Israel.

I argue that, although the Belgian and Spanish sanctions are important steps forward, they are far too limited to bring Israel's genocide to an end.

We also discussed recent attacks by Yemen's Ansar Allah on the genocidal Israeli entity, the soaring number of Israeli soldiers who require rehabilitation, and Israel's ongoing campaign to execute starving Palestinians at 'aid distribution points' in the Gaza Strip.