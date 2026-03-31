While travelling in Iran near the Strait of Hormuz, I visited family members of the 168 students and teachers massacred by U.S. airstrikes in the town of Minab.

They angrily rejected any suggestion that they or the Minab school were connected to Iran’s military.

They also confirmed that they’ve been completely ignored by Western media, the U.N. and U.S. military investigators.

My interviews of the family members took place at the cemetery where many of those killed have been laid to rest. I also visited the home of a family that lost five of its members in the atrocity.