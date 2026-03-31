Western Media Ignore Victims of Trump Regime's Minab Massacre
While travelling in Iran near the Strait of Hormuz, I visited family members of the 168 students and teachers massacred by U.S. airstrikes in the town of Minab.
They angrily rejected any suggestion that they or the Minab school were connected to Iran’s military.
They also confirmed that they’ve been completely ignored by Western media, the U.N. and U.S. military investigators.
My interviews of the family members took place at the cemetery where many of those killed have been laid to rest. I also visited the home of a family that lost five of its members in the atrocity.
Thank you for bringing us the truth at your great personal risk.
The west is not interested in atrocities committed by USrael. The people only want to know about any Iranian, Russian, Hezbollah, Hamas atrocities so they can be content with the murderous actions that their gov'ts commit. There is a war of civilisations, and the mostly christian white one has a deep fear and anger toward the "other" mostly brown one. Anything that questions their immorality is not accepted. No curiosity nor love lives in their hearts.