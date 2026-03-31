REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Kim's avatar
Kim
5h

Thank you for bringing us the truth at your great personal risk.

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felineophile's avatar
felineophile
5h

The west is not interested in atrocities committed by USrael. The people only want to know about any Iranian, Russian, Hezbollah, Hamas atrocities so they can be content with the murderous actions that their gov'ts commit. There is a war of civilisations, and the mostly christian white one has a deep fear and anger toward the "other" mostly brown one. Anything that questions their immorality is not accepted. No curiosity nor love lives in their hearts.

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