Linda O
Of course, It's The Blob. No. Freemasony and Kabbalah are all connected to Zionism/Judaism at the very top. There is an obvious and undeniable occult focus.

Dual nationals, Israeli lobbies and the well established Jewish Kompromat 'industry' control the international sphere including media, technology and banking.

Of the latter, it is known that the Epstein 'network' was in fact a multi-generational operation linked directly to Israel and US Jewish organised crime. This blackmail operation was deployed to spy on US banks and technology, stealing trade secrets and giving them to Israel.

(This is one of the reasons why they now have back doors into most technology and software. The other reason is because of the prominence of dual nationals running Silicon Valley.)

The Epstein/Wexner network targeted, first and foremost, the donor class, hedge fund managers, people of extreme wealth etc. By doing so, they controlled everyone beneath them.

It is true that "the Western intelligence agencies are complicit with Israel.." but there is an underlying motivation to support this 'small state' (as you call it) almost to the exclusion of all others.

As revealed by Prof Greg Philo over a decade ago, Israel exerts huge influence and control over the BBC. As one editor said: “We wait in fear for the telephone call from the Israelis.”

