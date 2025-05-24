This week, while diplomats from 25 countries (including Canada) attempted to inspect Israel's destruction of the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces fired "warning shots" at them.

As a result, the diplomats were forced to run for cover and were prevented from entering the camp.

After this latest outrage by Israel’s Genocide Forces, I spoke with Palestinian-Canadian artist Rehab Nazzal. Rehab lives in the occupied West Bank. Her family lives in the Jenin area and she has visited the Jenin refugee camp frequently during the past eighteen months. In March 2024, while travelling in Palestine, I visited the camp twice with Rehab, and published several reports about Israel’s atrocities there.

In this interview, Rehab and I discuss the reasons for which Israeli soldiers fired upon the diplomats and the horrors Israel has inflicted on West Bank refugee camps.

We also discuss the recent, massive forest fire at 'Canada Park', which has been built upon the ruins of ethnically cleansed Palestinian villages with donations from Canada.

Finally, we examined recent revelations that, in the 1970s, 18 Western intelligence agencies provided information to the Mossad which the Mossad used to murder Palestinians in exile. In 1986, Rehab's brother, Khaled, was murdered by the Mossad in Athens, Greece.