This week, while diplomats from 25 countries (including Canada) attempted to inspect Israel's destruction of the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces fired "warning shots" at them.
As a result, the diplomats were forced to run for cover and were prevented from entering the camp.
After this latest outrage by Israel’s Genocide Forces, I spoke with Palestinian-Canadian artist Rehab Nazzal. Rehab lives in the occupied West Bank. Her family lives in the Jenin area and she has visited the Jenin refugee camp frequently during the past eighteen months. In March 2024, while travelling in Palestine, I visited the camp twice with Rehab, and published several reports about Israel’s atrocities there.
In this interview, Rehab and I discuss the reasons for which Israeli soldiers fired upon the diplomats and the horrors Israel has inflicted on West Bank refugee camps.
We also discuss the recent, massive forest fire at 'Canada Park', which has been built upon the ruins of ethnically cleansed Palestinian villages with donations from Canada.
Finally, we examined recent revelations that, in the 1970s, 18 Western intelligence agencies provided information to the Mossad which the Mossad used to murder Palestinians in exile. In 1986, Rehab's brother, Khaled, was murdered by the Mossad in Athens, Greece.
Of course, It's The Blob. No. Freemasony and Kabbalah are all connected to Zionism/Judaism at the very top. There is an obvious and undeniable occult focus.
Dual nationals, Israeli lobbies and the well established Jewish Kompromat 'industry' control the international sphere including media, technology and banking.
Of the latter, it is known that the Epstein 'network' was in fact a multi-generational operation linked directly to Israel and US Jewish organised crime. This blackmail operation was deployed to spy on US banks and technology, stealing trade secrets and giving them to Israel.
(This is one of the reasons why they now have back doors into most technology and software. The other reason is because of the prominence of dual nationals running Silicon Valley.)
The Epstein/Wexner network targeted, first and foremost, the donor class, hedge fund managers, people of extreme wealth etc. By doing so, they controlled everyone beneath them.
It is true that "the Western intelligence agencies are complicit with Israel.." but there is an underlying motivation to support this 'small state' (as you call it) almost to the exclusion of all others.
As revealed by Prof Greg Philo over a decade ago, Israel exerts huge influence and control over the BBC. As one editor said: “We wait in fear for the telephone call from the Israelis.”