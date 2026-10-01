After five days of silence, the UKMTO, which is controlled by the British Navy, issued a flurry of reports of attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.



Meanwhile, the maritime intelligence firm Kpler reports that oil exports from the Persian Gulf are nearly at pre-war levels.



In this episode of Reason2Resist, I examine whether martime intelligence firms based in the West can be trusted to tell us the truth about what is happening in the Persian Gulf.

I also discuss an alleged terrorist attack yesterdaty on a FlyDubai flight from the UAE to Tel Aviv, as well as recent developments in the Saudi war on Yemen.