REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Lance's avatar
Lance
Oct 1

Just FYI...

Five Arrows is a Rothschild owned corporation.

https://www.rothschildandco.com/en-gb/five-arrows/

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Vania Terzopoulou's avatar
Vania Terzopoulou
Oct 2

i suppose we become and we see where it tok us but is where it took us what we might have wanted or is it not and if not we are pretty stuck and earth is hard hard work and a risk so its not been the best day ever in this construct of a packet life we have but i dont know its not easy.

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