After five days of silence, the UKMTO, which is controlled by the British Navy, issued a flurry of reports of attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.
Meanwhile, the maritime intelligence firm Kpler reports that oil exports from the Persian Gulf are nearly at pre-war levels.
In this episode of Reason2Resist, I examine whether martime intelligence firms based in the West can be trusted to tell us the truth about what is happening in the Persian Gulf.
I also discuss an alleged terrorist attack yesterdaty on a FlyDubai flight from the UAE to Tel Aviv, as well as recent developments in the Saudi war on Yemen.
Just FYI...
Five Arrows is a Rothschild owned corporation.
https://www.rothschildandco.com/en-gb/five-arrows/
i suppose we become and we see where it tok us but is where it took us what we might have wanted or is it not and if not we are pretty stuck and earth is hard hard work and a risk so its not been the best day ever in this construct of a packet life we have but i dont know its not easy.