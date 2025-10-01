In the latest episode of Reason2Resist, Laith Marouf joins me for a discussion of the realities underpinning Trump’s latest ultimatum to the Palestinian resistance.

For two years, Israel’s Western-backed genocidal regime has waged a merciless war on the Palestinian people, but Palestinians continue to endure and resist.

Meanwhile, Israel has failed to recover its prisoners of war and has become, in all likelihood, the most detested state on earth.

The truth is that, despite all of the destruction the West and its proxy have visited upon the Palestinian people and West Asia, Israel and its Western sponsors are profoundly weak and in total disarray.

Trump’s latest “peace deal” seeks to mask these facts and to project an illusory position of strength.

Laith and I also discuss the response of resistance groups to Trump’s ultimatum, the complicity of US-backed autocrats and Mahmoud Abbas, and the Gaza Freedom Flotilla, whose vessels are approaching the waters of Palestine.