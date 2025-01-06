In the latest episode of Reason2Resist, we take a critical look at the official narrative around the terror attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas.

We’re being told by law enforcement and the corporate media that the New Orleans attacker, who served for thirteen years in the U.S. military, was “inspired” by Islamic State.

The attacker in Las Vegas served even longer in the U.S. military and was an active-duty Green Beret at the time of his death.

Although both attackers spent time at Fort Bragg, served in Afghanistan and committed their attacks within hours of each other, police claim that they have found “no definitive link” between them.

As we discuss, the official narrative is full of holes and just doesn't make sense.