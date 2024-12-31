On November 27, Lebanon and Israel agreed to a 60-day halt to the hostilities that began on October 8, 2023. Their agreement, which Israel has violated repeatedly, is set to expire one week after Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025.



To explore what's likely to happen when the ceasefire expires, I spoke with Lebanese journalist Hadi Hoteit, who is based in Beirut.



Hadi and I also discussed the current condition of the Lebanese resistance, the ability of the Lebanese resistance to re-arm after the fall of Syria's former President Bashar al-Assad, and the plight of Syrians who are opposed to the new regime in Damascus.