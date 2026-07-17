In response to increasingly aggressive Ukrainian drone strikes on Russia, Russia's military recently launched a series of unusually severe missile and drone strikes on Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital.



Those Russian strikes, however, do not appear to have deterred Ukraine and its NATO backers from launching deeper and deeper drone and missile strikes into Russia.



Many Russians are increasingly frustrated and concerned by the Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory.

Pressure is growing on the Russian President to be more assertive - and much of that pressure is coming from factions within the Russian government and military.

Will Vladimir Putin do what is necessary to deter NATO from continuing to arm and enable Ukraine?



This week, I spoke with Russian affairs expert John Helmer about the difficult choices now confronting Russia's President.



