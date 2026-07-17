What Will It Take For Russia To End The NATO Proxy War? w/ John Helmer
In response to increasingly aggressive Ukrainian drone strikes on Russia, Russia's military recently launched a series of unusually severe missile and drone strikes on Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital.
Those Russian strikes, however, do not appear to have deterred Ukraine and its NATO backers from launching deeper and deeper drone and missile strikes into Russia.
Many Russians are increasingly frustrated and concerned by the Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory.
Pressure is growing on the Russian President to be more assertive - and much of that pressure is coming from factions within the Russian government and military.
Will Vladimir Putin do what is necessary to deter NATO from continuing to arm and enable Ukraine?
This week, I spoke with Russian affairs expert John Helmer about the difficult choices now confronting Russia's President.
Any nuclear attack on Ukraine/EU/UK would not force America to respond, as the USA will under no circumstances, except being directly struck itself, respond with Nukes against Russia. To do so would be suicide for the USA, and Russia. The USA would stand by, maybe verbally chastise Russia, but that is ALL they would do - the US will not exchange any town/city for a Russian one.
Europe, has a limited nuclear response without the USA's Nukes, and it would certainly mean that Russia could wipe out the Nuclear armed nations like France, and the UK, if they attempted to respond to a tactical nuclear strike of deterrence by Russia.
A limited nuclear strike is the option which NATO is forcing Russia towards, whilst cutting of any other route for Russia to take. Non-nuclear strikes, will still cause them to keep on building towards full-out war with Russia. A well placed, tactical, limited Nuclear strike on the UK, with the threat of being totally wiped out, if they, or France responded with a nuclear strike against Russia, is pretty much the only option Russia has to properly deter NATO from its ideas of war against Russia.
During all of that, the USA would not strike Russia with Nukes, knowing full well that Russia has the full nuclear capability to wipe out Europe/UK, and still have enough to do the same to the USA - yes that would also mean the end of Russia if the USA responded, but not if those nuclear armed nations of France and Britain responded without the USA's nukes. There is also the fact that any US nukes based in Europe/UK, need US approval to be launched, which means the UK has very little it could use to strike back, as any use of US nukes (for any EU nation) would, result in a nuclear exchange with the USA and Russia.
For the USA and Russia, Mutually Assured Destruction still works, but for the EU and UK, no such M.A.D exists without the US, and the USA will not suicide for its proxy nations, but will sit on the sidelines watching them disappear under a nuclear oblivion.
Yes Russia has some threat from France and the UK, but those countries do not have enough to end Russia, and as another deterrent, Russia has the Dead-Hand system, which automatically launches all its nukes at preset targets, should a nuclear decapitation strike should occur on Russian soil. This system does not need human intervention, and launches missiles all over Russia, which broadcast launch signals for all their nukes. - Armageddon would result.
It is high time, France and the UK, wake up to this fact - American nukes will not be used for their defence, they exist for America's defence, specifically for M.A.D. Russia CAN use strategic nukes in Europe/Ukraine/UK, so long as they do not wipe out everything, but hurt the target enough to wake them up to reality, and enforced deterrence.
Anyone that thinks NATO has a Nuclear advantage over Russia, is seriously deluded, and anyone that thinks the USA will permit the use of their nukes, which could result in an all out attack on the USA, is detached from human reality. M.A.D was always intended between nations of comparable nuclear stockpiles, that is Russia and the USA, the rest like France, and the UK, are merely there to ensure that relationship, no matter what delusional thoughts they think NATO's articles 4 & 5 compel America to use their nukes against Russia.
No other weapon system Russia has, can achieve what a strategically used tactical nuke can do to deter NATO. No NATO country will up the ante after struck by one of those, as there could be no clearer message of their impending nuclear obliteration.
The only other thing that can work, is the total economic collapse of NATO, but that itself depends how far the USA is willing to prop them up with its own finances, risking its own economic collapse.
This I think is the main Russian tactic, to cause NATO, and even the USA to financially cripple themselves, drying up their funds and ability to make war against Russia. I think the nuclear option, IS more dangerous, but is Russia's second option, as this is civilisationaly existential for them. They do NOT want escalation towards them having to use nukes, NATO however is so sure they won't, that they are making it all but nigh on impossible for Russia not to.
Outstanding analysis.