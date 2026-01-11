In the first ten days of 2026, the Trump regime - with the support of its NATO vassals - seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker in international waters, kidnapped Venezuela’s President, bombed Syria, threatened to bomb Iran, and scoffed at Russia’s evidence that Ukraine launched a drone attack on a residence of Vladimir Putin.

What will it take to deter NATO’s relentless escalations?

On Reason2Resist, I spoke with John Helmer about the latest provocations by the Coalition of the Killing.

