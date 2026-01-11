What Will It Take To Deter NATO’s Aggression? w/ John Helmer
In the first ten days of 2026, the Trump regime - with the support of its NATO vassals - seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker in international waters, kidnapped Venezuela’s President, bombed Syria, threatened to bomb Iran, and scoffed at Russia’s evidence that Ukraine launched a drone attack on a residence of Vladimir Putin.
What will it take to deter NATO’s relentless escalations?
On Reason2Resist, I spoke with John Helmer about the latest provocations by the Coalition of the Killing.
Let NATO fall.
Sorry, John......but the (TRAITOR) Trump Mafia AND those pulling their strings, are, INDEED, 'lunatics'!!
100% PSYCHOPATHIC!
Also, 'under estimating' the USSA's 'military capacity' IS LEGIT.
Just because one 'owns nukes', does NOT make them Militarily Capable'!
And just because an entity (USSA 'military') is filled with a bunch of PSYCHOPATHS, also does NOT make them 'Militarily Capable'.