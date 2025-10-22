Earlier this week, I travelled to Amman for the purpose of doing on-the ground reporting in Jordan and Palestine.

Yesterday, I attempted to cross into the Occupied West Bank via the Allenby Bridge, which Jordanians refer to as the “King Hussein Bridge”.

After a long wait at Israel’s border inspection facility, an Israeli official told me that the facility closed at 5 pm and that Israel’s immigration authorities required more time to process my application for a tourist visa.

As a result, I was obliged to spend last night in Amman and to cross the Allenby Bridge again today.

When I returned to Israel’s border inspection facility early this morning, Israeli authorities kept me waiting for hours before informing me that my application for a tourist visa had been denied.

They then instructed me to return to Jordan again.

Before departing from the territory of occupied Palestine this afternoon, I produced this report. In my report, I explain what happened at Israel’s border inspection facility.