When I Tried To Enter The West Bank Today, Here’s What Happened
The genocidal regime has barred me from entering Palestine
Earlier this week, I travelled to Amman for the purpose of doing on-the ground reporting in Jordan and Palestine.
Yesterday, I attempted to cross into the Occupied West Bank via the Allenby Bridge, which Jordanians refer to as the “King Hussein Bridge”.
After a long wait at Israel’s border inspection facility, an Israeli official told me that the facility closed at 5 pm and that Israel’s immigration authorities required more time to process my application for a tourist visa.
As a result, I was obliged to spend last night in Amman and to cross the Allenby Bridge again today.
When I returned to Israel’s border inspection facility early this morning, Israeli authorities kept me waiting for hours before informing me that my application for a tourist visa had been denied.
They then instructed me to return to Jordan again.
Before departing from the territory of occupied Palestine this afternoon, I produced this report. In my report, I explain what happened at Israel’s border inspection facility.
They very well know that you are NOT a tourist; pure luck they didn't assassinate you "by mistake" in case they let you cross the border ...
STAY SAFE !!!
Israeli authorities just like having stuff to do other than harassing and killing Palestinians. Nice change of pace, a holiday, really.