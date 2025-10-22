REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
4hEdited

They very well know that you are NOT a tourist; pure luck they didn't assassinate you "by mistake" in case they let you cross the border ...

STAY SAFE !!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Doris Wrench Eisler's avatar
Doris Wrench Eisler
4h

Israeli authorities just like having stuff to do other than harassing and killing Palestinians. Nice change of pace, a holiday, really.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dimitri Lascaris
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture