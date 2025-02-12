In the western world, we're taught from the tenderest of ages that we westerners are the most enlightened peoples on God's green earth.



But is that remotely true?



To delve deeper into this question, I spoke this week with Professor Karim Bettache of the Faculty of Social Science at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.



According to Karim, Westerners are so deeply indoctrinated with contempt for peoples of the Global South that they don't even realize that their attitudes are racist.



