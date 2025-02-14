In 2024, the U.S. and Canadian governments designated Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network as a ‘terrorist entity’.

In addition, police in Vancouver, Canada arrested and ransacked the home of Charlotte Kates, the International Coordinator of Samidoun.

When Samidoun was designated as a terrorist organization, the International Civil Liberties Monitoring Group issued a statement calling on Canada to abolish its terrorist entities list regime.

The ICLMG is a national coalition of 44 Canadian NGOs, unions, professional associations, faith groups, environmental organizations, human rights and civil liberties advocates. Its mandate is to defend civil liberties and human rights in the context of the so-called “War on Terror”.

I recently spoke with Charlotte Kates about the criminalization - without due process - of Samidoun.

We also discussed the question that no ‘mainstream’ media outlet wants to address: who are the real terrorists?

You can watch and listen to my discussion with Charlotte on Rumble, here

https://rumble.com/v6jibys-sequence-1.html