Who Engages In More Censorship: Israel or Iran?
Katharina Willinger, a prominent journalist who works for German state broadcaster ARD, has been reporting on the Iran war from Istanbul, Turkey.
Wallinger says that she won’t report from Iran because, according to her, the censorship in Iran is too extreme.
Having spent one week in Iran during the war, I decided to respond to Wallinger's claims about censorship in this country.
I also ask whether censorship in Iran is worse than it is in Israel or, for that matter, Germany.
Your report on YouTube on this topic was excellent. I highly recommend watching it. Thank you very much for your hard work, for speaking to our Iranian brothers and sisters on the ground! For what it's worth, they are in our ♥️
Great update Dimitri.
Agree re the non-journalists, not just that Zio-German one who's no doubt in a luxury hotel in Istanbul who would probably sh!t herself if she ever set foot in a war zone! She's no doubt another botox, filler faced 'doll' (no insult to dolls) like the CNN's and Sky non-reporters, who believe journalism is produced by sitting at a desk lying and believing MSM reports, rather than actual investigation!
Stay well, and take care; as much as is possible.