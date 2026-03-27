REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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H W Boulet's avatar
H W Boulet
5h

Your report on YouTube on this topic was excellent. I highly recommend watching it. Thank you very much for your hard work, for speaking to our Iranian brothers and sisters on the ground! For what it's worth, they are in our ♥️

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TruthMatters's avatar
TruthMatters
4h

Great update Dimitri.

Agree re the non-journalists, not just that Zio-German one who's no doubt in a luxury hotel in Istanbul who would probably sh!t herself if she ever set foot in a war zone! She's no doubt another botox, filler faced 'doll' (no insult to dolls) like the CNN's and Sky non-reporters, who believe journalism is produced by sitting at a desk lying and believing MSM reports, rather than actual investigation!

Stay well, and take care; as much as is possible.

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