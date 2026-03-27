Katharina Willinger, a prominent journalist who works for German state broadcaster ARD, has been reporting on the Iran war from Istanbul, Turkey.



Wallinger says that she won’t report from Iran because, according to her, the censorship in Iran is too extreme.



Having spent one week in Iran during the war, I decided to respond to Wallinger's claims about censorship in this country.

I also ask whether censorship in Iran is worse than it is in Israel or, for that matter, Germany.