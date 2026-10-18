Jiang Xueqin is a China-based educator who goes by the name of “Professor Jiang”. He does not teach, however, at the university level, nor is he an actual professor.

Jiang’s family emigrated from China to Canada in 1983, when he was six years old.

In 2008, after graduating with a Bachelor of Arts from Yale University and working as a journalist for major U.S. news outlets, Jiang returned to China. There, he worked as a high-school educator.

In 2023, Jiang established a YouTube channel under the name “Predictive History”. After he correctly predicted Trump’s election victory in 2024 and the Iran war, his channel saw explosive growth. He now has nearly 3 million subscribers.

Jiang has become an ubiquitous presence in the alternative media. He is regularly interviewed on geopolitical platforms having large audiences.

In January of this year, I interviewed Jiang on Reason2Resist. That interview garnered nearly 250,000 views.

Following that interview, I received critical input on Jiang’s work from some of our viewers. I have since formed a more sceptical view of Jiang’s geopolitical analysis.

Last month, Jiang had a round-table discussion that included the far-right, racist influencer, Nick Fuentes. That discussion garnered nearly 3.2 million views on YouTube. In that epsiode, Jiang made certain remarks that I regard as blatantly racist.

One of the many platforms on which Jiang has been interviewed is BettBeat Media. This week, I joined Karim, a co-host of BettBeat media, for a candid discussion of Jiang’s work and the reasons behind the massive growth of his audience.