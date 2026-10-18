Jiang Xueqin is a China-based educator who goes by the name of “Professor Jiang”. He does not teach, however, at the university level, nor is he an actual professor.
Jiang’s family emigrated from China to Canada in 1983, when he was six years old.
In 2008, after graduating with a Bachelor of Arts from Yale University and working as a journalist for major U.S. news outlets, Jiang returned to China. There, he worked as a high-school educator.
In 2023, Jiang established a YouTube channel under the name “Predictive History”. After he correctly predicted Trump’s election victory in 2024 and the Iran war, his channel saw explosive growth. He now has nearly 3 million subscribers.
Jiang has become an ubiquitous presence in the alternative media. He is regularly interviewed on geopolitical platforms having large audiences.
In January of this year, I interviewed Jiang on Reason2Resist. That interview garnered nearly 250,000 views.
Following that interview, I received critical input on Jiang’s work from some of our viewers. I have since formed a more sceptical view of Jiang’s geopolitical analysis.
Last month, Jiang had a round-table discussion that included the far-right, racist influencer, Nick Fuentes. That discussion garnered nearly 3.2 million views on YouTube. In that epsiode, Jiang made certain remarks that I regard as blatantly racist.
One of the many platforms on which Jiang has been interviewed is BettBeat Media. This week, I joined Karim, a co-host of BettBeat media, for a candid discussion of Jiang’s work and the reasons behind the massive growth of his audience.
I published my video debunking Jiang in November or December 2025. I was never fooled. Nor was Anna Chen or Warwick Powell. And I would never have platformed this confabulist despite suggestions I should and all the abuse I got. Podcasters like Glenn Diesen who continue to do so should be called out. It is not about every shade of politics he has espoused in his shambolic lectures and predictions. It is absurd junk history, disregard for evidence, and pandering to audience prejudices. Good on you and Karim for criticising him.
I knew he was a fake from he beginning, too, when he predicted Iran would neatly and quickly "lose" the war. (Not a put-down; you are new to the M.E. and have learned very quickly, unlike many) I grew up in Iran and recognize pontificating no-nothing "experts" pretty quickly. Having known WAY more CIA people in both Iran and Lebanon than I ever care to meet, he strikes me as a CIA-funded or -adjacent prevaricator and propagandist. Also, since I'm also Asian-American, I recognize other Asians playing the Obi-Wan Kenobi meme pretty quickly (and with great distaste). When he said he was a high school teacher and called himself "Professor" (supposedly because people can't pronounce his name--and he was in fn China), that's a bit much. I don't know if he went to Yale or not. Someone should find out. His predictions appear to be based on his "understanding" of game theory. But I think his degree at Yale was Lit? Not sure about that. Anyway, the Ivy Leagues are corporate schools and their grads are disappointingly easy to indoctrinate. I'm related to one. Guess SAT scores and GPAs do not predict independent thought (duh).