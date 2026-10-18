REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Jeff Rich's avatar
Jeff Rich
Oct 18

I published my video debunking Jiang in November or December 2025. I was never fooled. Nor was Anna Chen or Warwick Powell. And I would never have platformed this confabulist despite suggestions I should and all the abuse I got. Podcasters like Glenn Diesen who continue to do so should be called out. It is not about every shade of politics he has espoused in his shambolic lectures and predictions. It is absurd junk history, disregard for evidence, and pandering to audience prejudices. Good on you and Karim for criticising him.

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nosey parker's avatar
nosey parker
Oct 18

I knew he was a fake from he beginning, too, when he predicted Iran would neatly and quickly "lose" the war. (Not a put-down; you are new to the M.E. and have learned very quickly, unlike many) I grew up in Iran and recognize pontificating no-nothing "experts" pretty quickly. Having known WAY more CIA people in both Iran and Lebanon than I ever care to meet, he strikes me as a CIA-funded or -adjacent prevaricator and propagandist. Also, since I'm also Asian-American, I recognize other Asians playing the Obi-Wan Kenobi meme pretty quickly (and with great distaste). When he said he was a high school teacher and called himself "Professor" (supposedly because people can't pronounce his name--and he was in fn China), that's a bit much. I don't know if he went to Yale or not. Someone should find out. His predictions appear to be based on his "understanding" of game theory. But I think his degree at Yale was Lit? Not sure about that. Anyway, the Ivy Leagues are corporate schools and their grads are disappointingly easy to indoctrinate. I'm related to one. Guess SAT scores and GPAs do not predict independent thought (duh).

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