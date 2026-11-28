On German media outlet acTVismMunich, host Zain Raza asked me whether Europe's fears of Russian aggression are justified.
I argued that Europe is *already* occupied, but that the occupier is not Russia.
Rather, the occupier is the United States.
Who Is The Real Threat To Europe’s Sovereignty?
On German media outlet acTVismMunich, host Zain Raza asked me whether Europe's fears of Russian aggression are justified.
Follow the money, and you will see that this war is financed by Nato (primarily the US)
By my count, the cost is now over $200 Billion, all granted, or lent to Ukraine by Nato.
Some of it in discrete cash and much in the form of advanced weapons. Ukraine never had the resources to fight this war, even back in 2014 when the US sponsored the overthrow of Yanukovich's (elected) government. There was never any possibility for Ukraine to repay this money, so obviously, 'The Lenders' did not expect repayment in Financial terms.
Nato was "Investing" in a weapon with which to attack and weaken Russia!
I personally know Dimitri Lascaris as a man of courage, ethics and honesty. A must follow for truth.