REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Peter Giaschi's avatar
Peter Giaschi
2d

Just saying: the tip of the spear - at least in Canada - is the media. I remember on my travels through Russia being overwhelmed at the vast scale of lies I had been told, really since my birth. The same thing is occurring with Ukraine: they are the white hats, the good guys, and Russia is an irredeemable monster. We never hear about the people being grabbed off the street in Kyiv and forced to go to the front lines. We never, ever hear about the true death toll.

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Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
2d

Russophobes keep pointing accusing fingers at Russia - conveniently overlooking the fact that, since the end of WW 2, it is UGLY AMERICA that has caused the most turmoils/deaths/miseries around the world. Why afraid of standing up to UGLY AMERICA??? Why does most of the West continue to kiss UGLY AMERICA's behind??? Only about 5% of world population...yet it we allow it to terrorize us at will.

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