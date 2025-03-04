Why does the British elite hate Russia so much? w/ John Helmer
Did "Sir" Keir Starmer just betray Canada?
Last week, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared that his government is going "all in" on NATO's failed proxy war in Ukraine.
Starmer's refusal to acknowledge NATO's defeat is the latest indication that the British elite harbours an implacable hostility toward Russia.
To explore the basis of this hostility, I spoke with John Helmer, the longest continuously serving foreign correspondent in Russia. Born and educated in Australia, then at Harvard University, John has also been a professor of political science and journalism, and an advisor to government heads in Australia, Greece, the United States, and Sri Lanka.
John and I also discussed Starmer's attitude toward Trump's vow to make Canada the 51st state of the United States. John argues that the British government has betrayed Canada.
This was an excellent discussion with John Helmer, who I obviously need to pay more attention to.
I know my Russian friends have complained for years about Putin's questionable acquiescence to Oligarchs, and his apparent strategic mistakes and naivete. I interpreted Putin's 'money man' dangling US investment in Novorossiya resources as "You lost, but we'll let you play in our sandbox".
John's deconstruction of obvious crypto fascist Freeland was excellent. Her even being allowed any place in Canadian politics, not to mention the standing ovation of a fascist war criminal, indicates serious toxicity burrowed into Canada's political landscape.
As for why British hate Russia, my assessment is anti Slavic racism (The Saker talked about this a lot), plus 'professional jealousy'.
"How dare those Snow Niggers in Moscow pretend to equal the Glory of The British EMPIRE!"
The Anglosaxons drool covetously over treating the Russia land expanse the way the Europeans treated the Africans since the slave trade and ensuing colonial period, how the British colonists in North America treated the indigenous peoples sitting on North America's vast resources.
Thanks again for you incisive interview.
Why does the Brits/'West' HATE Russia?
You'd have to go back a few thousand years, to answer that!
First off, 'NAZIS' and Khazarians (those who POSE as Jews) are THE SAME......
SATANISTS!
A few thousand years ago, Russia had to keep 'running off' the Satanic Khazarians, that were in/around what is now known as the Ukraine.
Khazarians traveled that land......ROBBING, RAPING, PILLAGING and MURDERING.
At one point, Russia (and a few others) told the Khazarians to CHOOSE a religion; they chose 'Jewish".
But the Khazarians CONTINUED their VILE crimes, throughout the lands.
This was when ACTUAL Jews dubbed them (Khazarians), 'NAME STEALERS'.
Khazarians/NAZIS HATE Russia because they are ACTUAL CHRISTIANS!
(and for 'running them off', all those years ago!)
Khazarians + NAZIS = One In The SAME!
So-called 'Evangelicals' are also the SAME.
'THEY' (aka SATANISTS) call themselves by many names, to FOOL people!
GOD BLESS RUSSIA!