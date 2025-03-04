Last week, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared that his government is going "all in" on NATO's failed proxy war in Ukraine.



Starmer's refusal to acknowledge NATO's defeat is the latest indication that the British elite harbours an implacable hostility toward Russia.



To explore the basis of this hostility, I spoke with John Helmer, the longest continuously serving foreign correspondent in Russia. Born and educated in Australia, then at Harvard University, John has also been a professor of political science and journalism, and an advisor to government heads in Australia, Greece, the United States, and Sri Lanka.



John and I also discussed Starmer's attitude toward Trump's vow to make Canada the 51st state of the United States. John argues that the British government has betrayed Canada.



