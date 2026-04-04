REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Stelios's avatar
Stelios
2d

You have my full admiration for your efforts and your resolve, Dimitri.

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David Arthur Unger's avatar
David Arthur Unger
2d

Thank you Dimitri for your relentless & fearless journalism while in Iran, by bringing us the truth we see what is really going on as you cut through the bullshit of the western media. Stay safe & get some rest thank you again for these reports. On 01/26/26 the Canada Information Watchdog made the decision after consulting with Library & Archives Canada (LAC) not to release the names of 700+ WW II War Criminals presently living in Canada! Given the Liberal/Conservative support for war criminals, could you ask Avi Lewis when you interact with him what position the NDP is prepared to take on this matter...

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