Why I Stand With The People Of Iran
I just returned to Greece from an 11-day journey across Iran in a time of war.
While walking the streets of Chania, a coastal town in Crete, I discuss what I learned in Iran, where I think the war is heading, and why I came to Crete to continue my coverage of the war.
You have my full admiration for your efforts and your resolve, Dimitri.
Thank you Dimitri for your relentless & fearless journalism while in Iran, by bringing us the truth we see what is really going on as you cut through the bullshit of the western media. Stay safe & get some rest thank you again for these reports. On 01/26/26 the Canada Information Watchdog made the decision after consulting with Library & Archives Canada (LAC) not to release the names of 700+ WW II War Criminals presently living in Canada! Given the Liberal/Conservative support for war criminals, could you ask Avi Lewis when you interact with him what position the NDP is prepared to take on this matter...