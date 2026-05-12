Why Israel Wants The Strait Of Hormuz To Be Closed
Today (May 12), I gained access to a private conference held in Athens, Greece for the purpose of promoting deeper ties between Israel, Greece and Cyprus.
The speakers at this sordid affair included Israel's Deputy Foreign Minister, Israel's Ambassador to Greece, the Chairman of Israel Shipyards, Greece's Minister of Tourism and Greece's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Their speeches left no doubt that the Israeli, Greek and Cypriot governments are strongly committed to the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), and that they view the closure of the Strait of Hormuz as a splendid marketing opportunity for IMEC.
In this report, I discuss what happened at the conference and I highlight the speech of Chen Herzog, the Chief Economist of BDO Consulting Israel.
In his speech, Herzog argued that the oil and gas crisis is about to become "unmanageable" and that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz proves how essential IMEC has become.
Very brave venture into the midst of a pit of psychopathic rattlesnakes, Dimitri. That you kept a low profile and your cool is definitely mindblowing and admirable! Your live recording and report are very much appreciated! Thank you! 🇵🇸
How many delegates from India did you see at this event after the sickening display Prime Minister Modi showed during his recent visit to Israel. Do you see any problem for BRICS in the future as a result?