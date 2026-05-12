Today (May 12), I gained access to a private conference held in Athens, Greece for the purpose of promoting deeper ties between Israel, Greece and Cyprus.



The speakers at this sordid affair included Israel's Deputy Foreign Minister, Israel's Ambassador to Greece, the Chairman of Israel Shipyards, Greece's Minister of Tourism and Greece's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.



Their speeches left no doubt that the Israeli, Greek and Cypriot governments are strongly committed to the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), and that they view the closure of the Strait of Hormuz as a splendid marketing opportunity for IMEC.



In this report, I discuss what happened at the conference and I highlight the speech of Chen Herzog, the Chief Economist of BDO Consulting Israel.

In his speech, Herzog argued that the oil and gas crisis is about to become "unmanageable" and that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz proves how essential IMEC has become.