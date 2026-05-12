REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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H W Boulet's avatar
H W Boulet
14h

Very brave venture into the midst of a pit of psychopathic rattlesnakes, Dimitri. That you kept a low profile and your cool is definitely mindblowing and admirable! Your live recording and report are very much appreciated! Thank you! 🇵🇸

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David Arthur Unger's avatar
David Arthur Unger
12h

How many delegates from India did you see at this event after the sickening display Prime Minister Modi showed during his recent visit to Israel. Do you see any problem for BRICS in the future as a result?

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