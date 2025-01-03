In Greece’s January 2015 election, economist Costas Lapavitsas was elected to Greece’s Parliament as a member of Syriza, which swept to power for the first time.
While serving as a Syriza MP, Costas witnessed first-hand how the EU elite destroyed Greece's economy and crushed Greek democracy.
Since then, the EU has fallen into an accelerating decline.
In my latest episode of Reason2Resist, Costas and I discussed whether the EU can be saved.
Financialization of an economy is nothing more than selective "Cannibalism". Financialization is not a part of a productive economy, There are no material inputs and no quantifiable outputs, other than paper profits for high ranking citizens. With shrinking real wages and a shrinking labour force, everything appears normal, until inflation exceeds the State's ability to borrow.
This is no different than what we have seen in the Colonial Countries, where the leaders have sold the citizens' birthrights in exchange for lavish lifestyles.
Now most of the "Real Assets" are owned by very few individuals and the Ants are scurrying around, trying to eat all the paper. The problem is not just Europe, nut most of the world!