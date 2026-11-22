The U.S. blockade on Iran is a flagrant violation of international law and an act of war.

Multiple sources now report that Iran is preparing to send fully-loaded oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz to challenge Trump’s illegal blockade.

According to those reports, Iran is threatening to strike key oil infrastructure in the Gulf states if the U.S. attacks any of Iran’s tankers.

In today’s Reason2Resist livestream, I discuss whether Iran will succeed in breaking the blockade.

In addition, my colleague, Rami Yahia, explains why he has spent the last two weeks in Argentina and what he has learned about the Israeli takeover of the country.