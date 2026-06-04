Today, I returned to Lebanon to report on Israel’s ever-expanding genocide.

As soon as I exited the Beirut airport terminal, I heard the distinctive sound of an Israeli drone overhead.

After checking into my hotel, I visited Dahieh, the southern suburb of Beirut that Israel has pounded relentlessly since its genocidal rampage began in late 2023.

I then went to a displacement camp in central Beirut where 500 families have sought refuge from Israel’s destruction of south Lebanon.

This is my initial report from Beirut.

#Lebanon #genocide