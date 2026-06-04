REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
8h

Ashamed of my Jewish background!!! I have LOST ALL RESPECT for this country and all its people. Despicable and odious.

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TruthMatters's avatar
TruthMatters
10m

Great report Dimitri, thanks.

Stay safe brother, BIG HUGS to the FPTV team, thinking of you all, take care. 🙏🏽🇱🇧🇵🇸

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