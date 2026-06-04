Will Israel Resume Its Bombing Of Beirut
Today, I returned to Lebanon to report on Israel’s ever-expanding genocide.
As soon as I exited the Beirut airport terminal, I heard the distinctive sound of an Israeli drone overhead.
After checking into my hotel, I visited Dahieh, the southern suburb of Beirut that Israel has pounded relentlessly since its genocidal rampage began in late 2023.
I then went to a displacement camp in central Beirut where 500 families have sought refuge from Israel’s destruction of south Lebanon.
This is my initial report from Beirut.
#Lebanon #genocide
Ashamed of my Jewish background!!! I have LOST ALL RESPECT for this country and all its people. Despicable and odious.
Great report Dimitri, thanks.
Stay safe brother, BIG HUGS to the FPTV team, thinking of you all, take care. 🙏🏽🇱🇧🇵🇸