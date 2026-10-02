Today on Reason2Resist:
I spoke with Russian affairs analyst John Helmer about Vladimir Putin's warning to NATO not to attack Kaliningrad.
Although the Russian President strongly implied that Russia would consider using nuclear weapons in response to such an attack, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that he did not take the warning seriously.
John and I also discussed Russia's policies toward Palestine, and a Turkish request to deliver an advanced, Russian-made air defence system to an Arab state that is hostile to Iran.
Russia isn't socialist and its foreign policy is less than uniform, consistent, or transparent? Rather, its foreign policy reflect divisions within its oligarch (ruling) elites, divisions that don't seem susceptible of covering up?
Rutte never takes anything serious. But his phantasms are always that what he pushes forward. Regardless of anything else. People never need to talk with Rutte he embodies deaf dumb and blind by zionist design with a sauce of jesuit