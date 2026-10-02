Today on Reason2Resist:



I spoke with Russian affairs analyst John Helmer about Vladimir Putin's warning to NATO not to attack Kaliningrad.

Although the Russian President strongly implied that Russia would consider using nuclear weapons in response to such an attack, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that he did not take the warning seriously.



John and I also discussed Russia's policies toward Palestine, and a Turkish request to deliver an advanced, Russian-made air defence system to an Arab state that is hostile to Iran.

