REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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John Lewis Grant's avatar
John Lewis Grant
Oct 2

Russia isn't socialist and its foreign policy is less than uniform, consistent, or transparent? Rather, its foreign policy reflect divisions within its oligarch (ruling) elites, divisions that don't seem susceptible of covering up?

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Moebius Infinity's avatar
Moebius Infinity
Oct 3

Rutte never takes anything serious. But his phantasms are always that what he pushes forward. Regardless of anything else. People never need to talk with Rutte he embodies deaf dumb and blind by zionist design with a sauce of jesuit

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