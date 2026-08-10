Late last week, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan entered into a mutual defence pact.



Under their deal, which they call the 'Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, an attack on one of the three states constitutes an attack on all of them.



This past weekend, Yemen's Ansar Allah struck Saudi forces. Yemeni forces might also have struck two oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.



So far, Turkey and Pakistan have not signalled their intention to enter the war against Yemen.



In this report for Reason2Resist, I examine the Yemeni attacks that occurred over the weekend and the prospect of Turkish/Pakistani military intervention in the war between the Saudis and the Resistance.



I also discuss recent attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, the response of global oil markets, the negotiations between Lebanon and Israel, and an Israeli threat to attack Iran alone.



