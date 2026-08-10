Will 'Sunni NATO' Respond To Yemen's Attacks on Saudi Forces?
Late last week, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan entered into a mutual defence pact.
Under their deal, which they call the 'Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, an attack on one of the three states constitutes an attack on all of them.
This past weekend, Yemen's Ansar Allah struck Saudi forces. Yemeni forces might also have struck two oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.
So far, Turkey and Pakistan have not signalled their intention to enter the war against Yemen.
In this report for Reason2Resist, I examine the Yemeni attacks that occurred over the weekend and the prospect of Turkish/Pakistani military intervention in the war between the Saudis and the Resistance.
I also discuss recent attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, the response of global oil markets, the negotiations between Lebanon and Israel, and an Israeli threat to attack Iran alone.
Thank you Amina I incorrectly stated in a previous commentary that Saudi Arabia was flush with cash not taking into account their vast expenditures in the war against the Houthi's with nothing to show in return. Every dime they spend on war is flushed down the toilet analogous to the U.S. They had a healthy supply of gold reserves but how much remains is undetermined at this time. Saudi Arabia has been living paycheck to paycheck in that their cash flow is dependent on continuous delivery of oil to clients to keep the cash register full. Iran and the Houthi's have put a halt to that cash flow stream. Saudi Arabia gave Pakistan a $3.4 Billion loan for hosting so called 'Peace Talk' negotiations with Iran, cash sorrily needed by Pakistan. I am not sure what the Saudi's offered the Turks but they're desperate for funding as well...
WHEN??? will this useless, senseless butchering stop??? Cui bono???