REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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David Arthur Unger's avatar
David Arthur Unger
Aug 10

Thank you Amina I incorrectly stated in a previous commentary that Saudi Arabia was flush with cash not taking into account their vast expenditures in the war against the Houthi's with nothing to show in return. Every dime they spend on war is flushed down the toilet analogous to the U.S. They had a healthy supply of gold reserves but how much remains is undetermined at this time. Saudi Arabia has been living paycheck to paycheck in that their cash flow is dependent on continuous delivery of oil to clients to keep the cash register full. Iran and the Houthi's have put a halt to that cash flow stream. Saudi Arabia gave Pakistan a $3.4 Billion loan for hosting so called 'Peace Talk' negotiations with Iran, cash sorrily needed by Pakistan. I am not sure what the Saudi's offered the Turks but they're desperate for funding as well...

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Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
8d

WHEN??? will this useless, senseless butchering stop??? Cui bono???

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