During Benjamin Netanyahu's most recent trip to Washington, the Trump regime revealed it had abandoned its commitment to publish U.S. government files on the convicted pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein is suspected, for compelling reasons, of having been an agent or instrument of Israel's intelligence agency, the Mossad.

Since Trump announced his decision not to release the Epstein files, major MAGA influencers, including Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens, have begun to criticize vociferously the U.S. alliance with the zionist entity. Their criticisms relate not only to Epstein's connections to Israel, but also to Israel's conduct of its war on Gaza and on other countries in the region.

Before Trump enraged MAGA by refusing to release the Epstein files, polls showed declining Republican support for Israel. They also showed a stunning collapse in Democratic support for Israel.

Will the Epstein scandal be the straw that breaks the back of Republican support for the zionist entity?

To explore this question, I spoke with the co-hosts of BettBeat Media, Karim Bettache and Peter Beattie.

Karim is an Assistant Professor for the Faculty of Social Science at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He specializes in cultural, political, and social psychology. Peter is an assistant professor in the Masters of Global Political Economy Programme at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. His research focuses on the role of ideas and information in political economy.

In addition to discussing the Epstein scandal, we discussed Israel's recent destruction of Syria's Ministry of Defence and its attacks on the Presidential palace in Damascus.

You can watch and listen to our discussion here: