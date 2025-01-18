On January 17, 2025, the Netanyahu regime agreed to a ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

The terms of the Gaza ceasefire strongly resemble the agreement proposed by the Biden administration in May 2024.

Credible reports suggest that Israel finally agreed to those terms due to intense pressure from Donald Trump, but important questions remain about what Trump might have promised to Netanyahu to secure his agreement to the ceasefire.

As Israeli officials deliberated over the final terms of the ceasefire agreement, Dimitri Lascaris spoke with geopolitical analyst Kervork Almassian, the host of Syriana Analysis, about what the ceasefire is likely to mean for the Palestinian people and the broader region of West Asia.

Lascaris and Almassian also discussed the deteriorating conditions in Syria, the state of the Axis of Resistance, and the reality of relations between Turkey and Israel.