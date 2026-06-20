In a press conference held on June 18, U.S. Vice-President J.D. Vance unleashed unusually harsh criticism at members of Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet.



His comments were echoed by ultra-zionist Hillary Clinton.



Their searing critiques caused some observers to conclude that Trump was willing to withdraw his support from Israel if Israel did not stop attacking Lebanon.



Is that a fair interpretation of their commentary?



In the latest episode of Reason2Resist, I take a closer look at the current attitude of the U.S. political elite to Israel.





