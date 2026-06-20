Will Trump Throw Israel Under The Bus?
In a press conference held on June 18, U.S. Vice-President J.D. Vance unleashed unusually harsh criticism at members of Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet.
His comments were echoed by ultra-zionist Hillary Clinton.
Their searing critiques caused some observers to conclude that Trump was willing to withdraw his support from Israel if Israel did not stop attacking Lebanon.
Is that a fair interpretation of their commentary?
In the latest episode of Reason2Resist, I take a closer look at the current attitude of the U.S. political elite to Israel.
In its present genocidal state...YES! under the bus! Zionism shaming Judaism...and don't be surprised when anti Semitism rises...and don't whine either.
Will sky fall on our heads?