REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
2h

In its present genocidal state...YES! under the bus! Zionism shaming Judaism...and don't be surprised when anti Semitism rises...and don't whine either.

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Anton Stampfl's avatar
Anton Stampfl
3h

Will sky fall on our heads?

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