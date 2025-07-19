In recent days, Wahhabi death squads under the command of ‘reformed’ terrorist Mohammed al-Jolani massacred hundreds of Druze in Sweida province in southern Syria.

After the Druze fought back and al-Jolani’s death squads were forced to withdraw from Sweida, Israel bombed the Syrian Ministry of Defence and Presidential palace in Damascus.

The genocidal war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu claims that he seeks to protect the Druze (whom he describes as his “brothers”), but as Laith Marouf explains, the exact opposite is true.

Laith is a geopolitical analyst based in Beirut, Lebanon and the Executive Director of Free Palestine TV.

In the most recent episode of Reason2Resist, Laith and I discussed the West’s real agenda in Syria and Lebanon, Israel’s atrocities in the occupied West Bank, and MAGA’s backlash to Donald Trump’s refusal to publish the Epstein files.

