REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Howard's avatar
Howard
1h

Very intelligent guest. Thanks.

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The Talking Wombat's avatar
The Talking Wombat
2hEdited

Helena is a wonderful guest! She is extremely knowledgable about the West Asian region and the zionist entity. She is also a caring person.

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