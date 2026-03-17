We are now into the third week of the West’s latest war on Iran, yet there’s no end in sight for Iran’s relentless attacks on U.S. military bases in the Persion Gulf.

Satellite imagery confirms that those attacks have inflicted massive damage on America’s multi-billion-dollar military facilities in the region.

As a result, the U.S. military’s position in West Asia becomes more and more untenable with each passing day.

All of this raises an intriguing question: what would the Persian Gulf look like if the U.S. military is forced eventually to withdraw from the region?



To explore this question, I spoke today with Helena Cobban. Helena is a British-American writer and researcher on international relations, with specialization in West Asia. Her latest book, co-authored with Rami G. Khouri, is titled “Understanding Hamas And Why That Matters”.



In our conversation on Reason2Resist, Helena argues that the countries of the Persian Gulf have lived in peace before, and are perfectly capable of living in peace again. The Persian Gulf, she says, can become a “zone of peace”.