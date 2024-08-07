For decades, Western elites have systematically vilified individuals, groups and governments that resist Western domination and exploitation.

To build public support for the violent suppression of these resistance forces and for the autocratic, pro-Western regimes that repress them, Western intelligence agencies and corporate media have propagated false narratives about the nature of the resistance.

As war looms over West Asia, I've launched a new initiative to counter these false narratives.

In the coming months, I'll conduct a series of interviews titled "Women of the Resistance".

These interviews will highlight the countless ways in which the women of West Asia resist Western hegemony over the region.

In my first episode of Women of the Resistance, I spoke this week with Lebanese journalist Marwa Oman

Marwa and I had a wide-ranging discussion about the myriad ways in which women contribute to resistance in Lebanon.

You can watch and listen to the full interview here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sZSD1m7p4FA